Stratis (STRAX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.23 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $186.83 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00002401 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000152 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00015508 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 129,194,828 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stratis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

