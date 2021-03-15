Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $5,686,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Strategic Education stock opened at $88.84 on Monday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average is $92.39. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

