STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Down 38.8% in February

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the February 11th total of 218,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.45. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

