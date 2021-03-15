Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.95

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.95 and last traded at $67.23, with a volume of 29187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on SF. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $724,660.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,748,577. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,435 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 410,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 136,883 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,889,000 after purchasing an additional 319,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 322,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 56,167 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.