Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 231.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of RWL stock opened at $69.38 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $69.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.25.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

