Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $95.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.61. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.31.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

