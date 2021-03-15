Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 111.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $156.02 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $87.45 and a 1-year high of $158.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.21 and a 200-day moving average of $143.42.

