Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $173.74 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $120.70 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.96.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

