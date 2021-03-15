Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,998 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $273,000.

VTC stock opened at $88.75 on Monday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

