Stephane Bancel Sells 11,046 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,499,273.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,411,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,282,843.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,160.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total transaction of $1,415,876.28.

On Friday, February 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $1,708,816.20.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $1,568,520.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $2,010,151.08.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $1,644,660.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $1,928,742.06.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $1,408,590.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $1,913,719.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,361,430.00.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.84. 280,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,964,526. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.81. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Comerica Bank increased its position in Moderna by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,162,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

