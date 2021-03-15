Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STLJF. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

