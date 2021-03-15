Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 2628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

