Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.78 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post $6.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.44 billion and the highest is $6.96 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $28.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.13 billion to $29.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $32.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNB Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Starbucks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,093,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,429. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.65. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $110.47. The company has a market cap of $128.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.