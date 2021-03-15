Starbase (STAR) Price Hits $0.0009

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Starbase has a market capitalization of $166,988.42 and approximately $1,311.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 62.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

