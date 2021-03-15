Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.52.

SBLK stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 648,930 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 172,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 48,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

