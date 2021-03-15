Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.52.
SBLK stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.46 and a beta of 1.34.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 648,930 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 172,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 48,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.
Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.