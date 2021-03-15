STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 32.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

