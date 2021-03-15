STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Short Interest Update

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the February 11th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 759,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $13,797,000.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 22,250 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $2,763,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,045,350 shares of company stock valued at $111,138,289. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $90.38 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $128.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.71 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.