SRB Corp Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SRB Corp reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.1% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SRB Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $88.26 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The firm has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.64.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

