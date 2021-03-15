SRB Corp Purchases New Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

SRB Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 209,878.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,848,000 after buying an additional 195,187 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,264,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,922,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $117.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.