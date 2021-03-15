SRB Corp Purchases New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,189,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,825,000 after purchasing an additional 51,662 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 75,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,927,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $133.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.41. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

