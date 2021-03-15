SRB Corp Purchases 1,923 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

SRB Corp increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,497 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,075,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,994,000 after purchasing an additional 64,946 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $319,391.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,314.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $93.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.03. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

