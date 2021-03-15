SRB Corp Makes New $839,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

SRB Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $172.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.06. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.