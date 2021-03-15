SRB Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

SRB Corp lifted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,373 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $202,345.00. Insiders sold a total of 50,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $133.48 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $104.75 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.29.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

