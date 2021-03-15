SRB Corp Acquires 942 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SRB Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 405.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 73,950 shares during the period. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 122,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

Shares of ETN opened at $140.77 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $141.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

