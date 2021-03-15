SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Short Interest Update

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 565,700 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the February 11th total of 306,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQZ. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

NYSE SQZ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,119. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($7.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.64) by ($3.39). The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,854,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

