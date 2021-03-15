Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $5.24.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $302,843.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 351,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,102.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $709,225.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,481.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 235,585 shares of company stock worth $1,044,321 over the last ninety days. 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

