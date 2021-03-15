Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.03.

Shares of SDE traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$1.50 and a 52 week high of C$5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.20.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

