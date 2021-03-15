SparkPoint Achieves Market Cap of $179.32 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 67.6% against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $179.32 million and $18.53 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,995,418,352 coins and its circulating supply is 7,926,114,395 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

