Spark New Zealand Limited (SPKKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.417 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPKKY opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. Spark New Zealand has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.64.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

