Spark New Zealand Limited (SPKKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.417 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPKKY opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. Spark New Zealand has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.64.
About Spark New Zealand
Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.