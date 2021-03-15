Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $4.50

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWN. Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,321,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,398 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315,820 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,018,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462,797 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.