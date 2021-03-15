Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,280,000 after acquiring an additional 221,787 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,339,000 after buying an additional 335,884 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,570,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,433,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,173,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,287,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,984,000 after buying an additional 64,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

SWX stock opened at $65.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

