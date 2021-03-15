South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3025 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

South Jersey Industries has raised its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. South Jersey Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 70.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $27.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

