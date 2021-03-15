Sosandar (LON:SOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Sosandar (LON:SOS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
SOS opened at GBX 18.75 ($0.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £36.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51. Sosandar has a 52 week low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 20.95 ($0.27). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Sosandar Company Profile
