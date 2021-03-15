Sosandar (LON:SOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Sosandar (LON:SOS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

SOS opened at GBX 18.75 ($0.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £36.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51. Sosandar has a 52 week low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 20.95 ($0.27). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Sosandar Company Profile

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, and scarves and gloves for women.

