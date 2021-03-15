Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.37. 463,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $2,905,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 127.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,566,000 after buying an additional 189,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

