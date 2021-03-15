Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Up 48.8% in February

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the February 11th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHHY opened at $24.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06. Sonic Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $28.29.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

