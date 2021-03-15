Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $575.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

In other news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,088 shares of company stock worth $129,480. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.