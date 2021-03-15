Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.32 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will report sales of $27.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.80 million and the highest is $28.06 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $47.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $125.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.70 million to $130.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $155.85 million, with estimates ranging from $142.70 million to $177.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SOI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.22.

In related news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $258,645.00. Also, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 28,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $392,011.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 978,450 shares of company stock worth $11,604,215. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after buying an additional 107,721 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,136,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 755,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SOI traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. 585,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,034. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $669.04 million, a P/E ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

