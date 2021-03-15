Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Down 41.0% in February

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the February 11th total of 270,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SLRC stock opened at $18.97 on Monday. Solar Capital has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $801.67 million, a P/E ratio of -158.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Solar Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 25,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

