So-Young International (SY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ SY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.32. 7,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,605. So-Young International has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 308.00 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. So-Young International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

