Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Smith & Wesson Brands has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $993.09 million, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SWBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,734.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,734 shares of company stock worth $410,390 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

