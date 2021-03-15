Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will post sales of $11.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.50 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $13.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $51.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.30 million to $52.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $67.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMSI shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 543.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 65.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $6.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.70 million, a PE ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

