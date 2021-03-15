Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Hits $0.0922 on Exchanges

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 75.6% higher against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $13.26 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.19 or 0.00442103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00062938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00092005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00067503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.41 or 0.00502245 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.