SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays cut shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $18.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SM Energy by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 287,666 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SM Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

