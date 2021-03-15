SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.43.

A number of research firms have commented on SM. Barclays downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 595,549 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,377,000. Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,366,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SM Energy by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 524,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SM traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,562. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

