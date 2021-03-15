SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the February 11th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,087,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of SLANG Worldwide in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get SLANG Worldwide alerts:

Shares of SLANG Worldwide stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. SLANG Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. The company develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products across 2,600 retail stores in the United States. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 26, 2018.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for SLANG Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLANG Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.