Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $172.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.70 and its 200-day moving average is $154.06. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.20.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

