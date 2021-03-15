Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 74,600 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 74,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 58.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 65,583 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 28.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,362,000 after acquiring an additional 82,213 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $140.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.22 and its 200-day moving average is $112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $141.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

