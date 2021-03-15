Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 15,000 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 197.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 15,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $7,122,022.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,065 shares in the company, valued at $46,027,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FATE stock opened at $93.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.48.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

