Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

In related news, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,712.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 895,281 shares of company stock valued at $55,527,038. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $65.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

