Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Shares of MAA opened at $141.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $142.98.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,797,152.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

